What a catch! Angler reels in large pike while fishing in downtown Toronto (VIDEO)

A man fishing downtown was in for a surprise.

TikToker Dustin John Pearl caught the moment on camera when his brother-in-law reeled in a huge pike while fishing by the waterfront.

After a quick photoshoot with the fish with the Rogers Centre and CN Tower in the background, it appears that he released the fish back into the water.

If you’re interested in urban fishing, check out this handy guide for the rules and regulations for recreational fishing in Ontario.