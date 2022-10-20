Fans had no shortage of takes on the new Leafs "reverse retro" jersey

The Toronto Maple Leafs went back to blue for their latest “reverse retro” look, to perhaps little surprise.

That’s not going to stop the Toronto faithful from weighing in on the latest look, which features a white Maple Leafs logo on a blue base, complete with white shoulders, two stripes on the arms, two on the base of the jersey, and a logo reminiscent of various crests from 1938 to 1967.

And though the look, designed to “honour their 1962 Stanley Cup-winning uniform” reversed and remixed from white-and-royal to royal-and-white, doesn’t stray far from a traditional look, all sides of the web struck to pitch in their thoughts on the sweater.

Some for.

Some against.

Some…unsure.

Sorry

Looks like a BiWay knock off.

Beginning to question my love of this team (and you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who cares about them as much as I do)…

God have mercy on a man

Who doubts what he’s sure of… — Tony Lepera (@tlepera1) October 20, 2022

From a non-Leafs fan, these look the same as every other Leafs jersey. I’m sure you Leafs fans can see the difference, but these will leave every other fan scratching their head wondering what’s different. — Kevin Littlefair (@kjlittlefair) October 20, 2022

This is the stupidest retro jersey design, it’s just a slightly different crest and

2 white shoulder bars….did adidas do the other 31 teams, turn off the lights and went “oh crap, we need a leafs one too” and whipped it together in 67 seconds? (See what I did there?) — SC (@SCfromYHZ) October 20, 2022

It’s about time the @MapleLeafs got this one right! pic.twitter.com/oII921ZcvT — Bryan Breynolds (@BreynoldsBryan) October 20, 2022

I love the whole jersey but for some reason the old school NHL logo makes it special. I can’t wait to order this jersey. — Jack (@Azekial1168) October 20, 2022

Lovers and haters alike can get their hands on the reverse retros starting November 11. They range from $210 to $260.

Those looking for a bit more variation from the traditional Maple Leafs colours need not fear, either.

Black is coming back.

It looks like the team is going to re-work last year’s Justin Bieber-inspired “drew house” collection uniform at some point this season, based on a video from the team’s Twitter account posted Sunday. The video showed players breaking in black pants, black helmets, and black gloves to get set.

It could scratch the itch if the “reserve retro” failed to do so.