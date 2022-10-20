Leafs release new-look "reverse retro" jerseys for this season (PHOTOS)

The Toronto Maple Leafs have unveiled another blue-and-white jersey.

Shocking, right?

One week into the 2022-23 season, the Leafs have joined the NHL’s 31 other franchises in revealing their Reverse Retro alternative jerseys for this year.

Toronto’s jersey features, well, a white Leafs logo on a white base, complete with two stripes on the arms as well as two on the base of the jersey.

The Reverse Retro collection of jerseys were first introduced in 2020 for the pandemic-shortened season in 2021. That year, the Leafs used a logo based on the team’s look in 1966- 1970, while also featuring a rare accent of grey on the team’s jersey numbers.

“The first iteration of Reverse Retro was one of the most popular uniform launches of all time. Fans couldn’t get enough of not only their team’s jersey but the nostalgia and storytelling league-wide,” said Dan Near, senior director at Adidas Hockey. “In 2022,

we’re doubling down on the design formula – Your Colors, Your Retros, Remixed

– and once again seeking to bring the magic of the sport to Gen Z and fans around the world.”

The logo is reminiscent of various Leafs crests from 1938 to 1967, though it appears to be slightly more pronounced than those vintage insignias.

The biggest accent on the jersey is the old-school black-and-orange NHL crest at the neck.

Last week, the Leafs seemed to tease the comeback of their Justin Bieber-inspired drew house jerseys from last season.

No announcement has yet to be made about when the teams will be wearing their alternate jerseys this season.