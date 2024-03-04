A free drone show and fireworks are coming to Toronto this week

Toronto will be home to a free drone show and fireworks display this week to celebrate the city’s birthday.

Toronto is celebrating a milestone this year, with the city celebrating its 190th anniversary, and there are celebrations planned across the city to ring in another decade of the 6ix.

On Wednesday, March 6, Casa Loma will be the site of a wild display where synchronized drones will soar over the mansion in colourful, lit-up interpretations of some of the city’s most iconic landmarks and images.

The show kicks off at 8 pm, with drones lighting up the sky over Casa Loma’s hill, so, while you can view the show from Casa Loma grounds, it will also be visible from the surrounding neighbourhood.

You might also like: Toronto bakery suddenly closes after 60 years in business

Daylight Saving Time returns this weekend — here's when Canadians should turn their clocks forward

A new Shrek musical is coming to Toronto this summer

The drone show is just a precursor to the bigger celebration that will be happening later in the week on March 9.

Nathan Phillips Square will be taken over by the city’s 190th anniversary festival where live performances, a market and food stalls will be running between 3 and 10 pm, before the big finale — a huge free fireworks show over City Hall.

We may be biased, but there’s nowhere in the world quite like Toronto, and this week gives everyone the chance to celebrate the city they love, TTC faults and all.