Final pieces of Eglinton Crosstown LRT track are being put down

The last pieces of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT tracks are being laid down ahead of the line’s expected opening next year.

The final step of track work comes as new LRT trains are being run on sections of the track for testing. Metrolinx announced in a blog post on Tuesday that in the coming months, the vehicles will be able to zip down the entire 19-km line from Kennedy Station in Scarborough to Mount Dennis in York.

Although the track will be finished in just a matter of weeks, crews will be working to install the canary system — the overhead wires that power the trains — into next year.

With the track now nearly done, restoration work on streets affected by the Eglinton Crosstown construction is underway. According to Metrolinx, this includes tree planting, as well as the installation of green track-beds along the majority of the track from Brentcliffe to Ionview.

An official opening date for the Eglinton Crosstown has not yet been set, but according to Metrolinx, it will open at some point in 2022. Once it’s operational, the new LRT line is expected to cut down crosstown travel time by as much as 60%, serving 25 stations along its route.