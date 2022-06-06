All the filming locations for Netflix's new movie "The Man from Toronto"

The Man from Toronto, starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson, is expected to drop on Netflix as of June 24 — and it’s the perfect opportunity to catch Toronto on the big screen this summer!

The trailer for the new movie was released a few days ago and while it appears the movie is set in New York City, Toronto and parts of the GTA were used for filming back in 2020.

The plot for the new action-comedy flick follows Terry (played by Hart) who stumbles into the wrong AirBnb and is mistaken for a deadly assassin known as Randy aka “the man from Toronto” (played by Harrelson). With his life on the line and having to now pretend to be Randy, the two team up together for a wild ride — expect lots of action, explosions and some serious laugh out loud moments. The Man from Toronto also stars Kaley Cuoco, Jasmine Mathews, and Ellen Barkin, among others.

Filming for The Man from Toronto took place in the Toronto area from October through to December 2020. Production was originally slotted for the US, but was moved to Toronto amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Director Patrick Hughes announced the new filming location a month prior to production on Instagram while showing off the film’s 1969 Dodge Charger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D E B O R A (@debora_the_charger)

Brampton

With lots of different locations around the GTA used to shoot, there are tons of opportunities to catch TO in the background of The Man from Toronto. Back in November 2020, Hart and Harrelson were spotted filming in Brampton at a GO station — doesn’t get more Toronto than that!

Kevin Hart in Brampton today filming at the Brampton GO Station for his new movie “The Man From Toronto” 🅱️🛣 pic.twitter.com/Bug078GybT — Bramalea Rd 🅱️🛣 (@BramaleaRd) November 10, 2020

Also located in Brampton, Heart Lake Conservation Area was used to film the opening scenes of the movie where Hart shows up at the wrong Airbnb, and can be seen in the trailer release. Filming took place on the lakefront here, and the set/cabin was actually built just for the movie.

@WhatsFilmingON something is filming or about to be fined at Heart Lake Conservation Area in Brampton. Rustic cabin with the lake in background is the set. Any ideas? pic.twitter.com/46JKU02J4C — DiSar (@JonahFelicia) October 25, 2020

Milton

Filming was also previously spotted throughout November 2020 in Milton as well, in particular Main Street was used to shoot a few action scenes. A local caught a few moments of all the action and posted to Twitter, where you can hear fake gunshots and Hart’s voice in the background of his video. Hart has even said that with all the stunts and action happening on set, this was one of his most physical roles yet.

Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson are filming “The Man from Toronto”. Not very often you get folks like that in Milton Ontario 😁. I could not get any closer than this. I think you can hear Kevin screaming in this scene. pic.twitter.com/45ldvxgCRq — Tom Skorupski (@tomskorupski) November 18, 2020

The Man From Toronto is filming massive explosions and other stunts in Milton pic.twitter.com/JeH4bycxVu — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) November 20, 2020

Another filming spot in Milton was at the Ivy Arms Pub, located at 201 Main St East, which can be seen briefly during the trailer before a huge explosion takes place, and Hart and Harrelson can be seen running away.

Downtown Toronto

There was filming at the Gardiner Expressway underpass, where local residents got a notice in December 2020 about filming around their condo buildings. Apparently this area, along with Lake Shore Boulevard, was used to film the high speed car chase seen in the trailer as well.

@TOFilming_EM Man from Toronto filming at The Bentway. My friend for a notice at his condo pic.twitter.com/zknH4ntuuK — Dina (@jane_wg) December 16, 2020

Also located in downtown Toronto at 250 Front St. West, the CBC building was used for filming multiple scenes in the movie. The space transformed into what looks like a huge party scene with tons of pink balloons. Hart and Harrelson are spotted on scene walking throughout the party.

The @CBC atrium is the backdrop tonight for a scene in “The Man from Toronto” being shot here starring @KevinHart4real @EllenBarkin @WoodyHarrelson & Kaley Cuoco. Seems festive. 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/6x8w5Dwi9I — Tom Harrington (@cbctom) December 3, 2020

Filming Update!#KevinHart and #WoodyHarrelson have been spotted on the set of #TheManFromToronto current filming at the CBC building in downtown Toronto. 🇨🇦🎥🎬 Reports are that filming will continue at this location for the next few nights. #ManFromToronto https://t.co/zzuGGEt4vp — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) December 3, 2020

Another spot used to film in downtown Toronto is the King Edward Hotel, located at King and Victoria Street in Old Toronto.