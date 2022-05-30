We have to admit it’s pretty cool when Hollywood comes to your hometown. The start of a new month means some brand new productions filming right here in Toronto this June — and you just never know when you may catch a glimpse of all the action on the streets of TO!

From cast and crew hard at work, cameras rolling, and maybe even a few possible celebrity sightings — here are 11 movies and TV shows filming in Toronto this June.

Workin’ Moms returns to the city this month to film for its seventh season. The series is set in Toronto and has always been filmed here season after season — showcasing many TO sights and neighbourhoods like the waterfront, Leslieville, the Beaches and Midtown, which can be seen in various episodes.

The comedy series is created by and starring Catherine Reitman who lives in Toronto with her husband and co-star Philip Sternberg in Lawrence Park. Workin’ Moms follows a group of close-knit friends and working mothers trying to balance it all, and will be on location in Toronto until September.

A new Netflix series going by the working name of Utap is filming in the GTA this month and brings none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger to town!

The spy series will be Schwarzenegger’s first major television role and is said to be based on the 1994 movie True Lies, which he starred in alongside Jamie Lee Curtis. Filming for the new series will continue into August. Schwarzenegger has already been spotted around downtown riding his bicycle and dining out at a restaurant.

New series Gray will begin filming in the city this month. The series will star Patricia Clarkson as Cornelia Gray, a CIA spy who has spent the last 20 years in hiding. Other casting has not been announced just yet, and while there have not been many details released around the show, filming will begin this month in Toronto and continue into August.

Calling all horror fans — Chucky is back for season 2! I mean, who could forget about this vintage doll that comes alive and seriously freaked out a lot of people during the ’90s with multiple slasher films?! Chucky is officially back in the city, filming for a brand new season on location in the GTA until the end of August.

Recently Jennifer Tilley, known for her role of Tiffany Valentine in Bride of Chucky, was spotted on route to Toronto with none other than Chucky himself! She will apparently reprise her role in the new series and will be in Toronto filming.

Going by its code name of “Ruby Road,” The Handmaid’s Tale is currently filming its fifth season in Toronto. Starring Elisabeth Moss, Alexis Bedel, Yvonne Strahovski, and others, the series is based on the bestselling novel by Margaret Atwood and has quite the fan following.

Production for season five is expected to wrap up in July. Filming has been spotted recently at Hespeler Village and downtown Galt in the Cambridge area.

Pretty Hard Cases is filming in Toronto this month for its third season. The series stars Meredith MacNeill and Adrienne C. Moore as two female detectives who are total opposites. The two band together to solve crimes as they investigate a gang they have both had their sights set on, and try to put up with one another in the process.

Paramount+ spy series Rabbit Hole is in downtown Toronto to film its very first season. While details surrounding the new series have been under wraps, we do know that Rabbit Hole will star 24’s Kiefer Sutherland, who will also executive produce the show.

Filming has been spotted at the Royal York, Shangri-La Toronto, Yonge-Dundas Square, and even Sutherland himself has even been spotted around town recently, so make sure to keep a lookout! Filming for Rabbit Hole will be underway in Toronto until September.

This June, the long-running series Murdoch Mysteries returns to Toronto for its 16th season, and production is expected to continue into 2023. Starring Yannick Bisson, Hélène Joy, and Jonny Harris, this Canadian drama series follows Toronto-based detective William Murdoch as he solves crimes at the turn of the century.

The drama series Beacon 23 is filming in Toronto this month, with production expected to continue into July. The new series began production for its first season this past April, and the plotline will be a psychological thriller based on Hugh Howey’s sci-fi novel Beacon 23.

The series will feature former Game of Thrones star Lena Headey and Scarborough local Stephan James as the two lead characters living in space.

Titans is on location in Toronto this June to film its fourth season. Starring Brenton Thwaites and Anna Diop, the DC Universe series is about a group of young superheroes who work together to fight crime and evil, led by Nightwing, formerly known as Robin or Batman’s sidekick. Filming is expected to continue into the summer months.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is on location in Toronto this month to film. Known as the prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series, the new sci-fi series will wrap up production at the end of June.