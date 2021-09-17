Toronto’s Beyond Monet exhibit has been extended for another month due to popular demand.

Previously set to run until October 3, the show will continue to welcome visitors until November 7.

“Toronto has fallen in love with the experience and deserves ‘MO’ Monet,” said Justin Paquin, co-producer.

Producing Partner Jeffrey Latimer added that audiences of all ages have been “mesmerized by this extraordinary experience.”

“It is amazing to see the Metro Toronto Convention Centre come to life to create such a massive and safe experience, like our city has never seen before,” Latimer said.

Spanning 50,000 square feet within the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, producers say Beyond Monet is the “largest immersive experience” Canada has ever seen.

Featuring more than 400 of Claude Monet’s iconic paintings, including the Water Lilies series, the exhibit immerses visitors in the impressionist’s bright, colourful world.

The three-part multi-sensory experience begins in the Garden Gallery, where audiences weave through oversized fabric prints and over picturesque bridges.

They’re then guided through the Prism, a breathtaking tunnel filled with crystal-like shapes, and into the Infinity Room.

The final stop of the exhibit, the Infinity Room features mirrored floor pods and an original score, which “transport guests from one masterpiece to another.”

Where: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front Street West

Tickets: Available online, starting at $39.99 for adults and $29.99 for children