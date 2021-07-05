Feel like a kid again at one of Toronto's 50 adult playgrounds

It’s been a rough year for Toronto, and in an effort to help the city’s social recovery, a local organization has set up 50 pop-up adult playgrounds this summer.

The Reset organization is inviting Torontonians to play at one of their playgrounds where they can participate in an outdoor, physically distanced, guided audio experience.

“It’s like a guided meditation but you’ll be guided outwards rather an inwards and prompted to play with the 9 other people who are there with you in a way that feels safe,” said the organization on its website.

“The last year has had an enormous impact on our mental health and community well-being, which we will continue to experience even as things open back up,” said Adil Dhalla, Reset’s Director of Community.

“We need to be intentional about our social recovery and we are really passionate about bringing Reset’s expertise around adult play into the city.”

Each playground has a 10-person capacity and is 30 minutes in length. The first six playgrounds are set to be hosted at Artscape’s Wychwood Barns.

According to organizers, tickets are available on a sliding scale basis through the website to ensure that everyone has a chance to participate regardless of finances.

Those with accessibility needs are asked to contact the organization for information.

The pop-up playgrounds are scheduled to run every Thursday to Saturday from July 15 to September 19.

