Hang out with farm animals all day at this Farmhouse near Toronto

Farmhouse Garden Animal Home will finally welcome visitors back to hang out and feed the animals after a year and a half of being closed.

If you love farm animals, take note that on August 15, the Farmhouse will open its doors for attendees to enjoy a day with the cutest animals around.

It is located in Uxbridge, Ontario, housing almost 40 animals, including 25 cows that you can hang out with.

Of course, in order to ensure everyone’s safety, physical distancing measures will be in effect, and masks are required where distancing is not possible.

“We are so excited for people to once again experience the joy of spending time with all the animals,” said Edith Barabash, the Executive Director of Farmhouse Garden Animal Home.

“These visiting days have been an integral part of the sanctuary since the very start, and the past year and a half was not the same without our community coming out to join us. The world may now look very different, but one thing that never changes is the magic of a day at the sanctuary.”

Tickets are now on sale for $10, and visitors can choose from two time slots, 11 am to 1 pm or 2 pm to 4 pm. Pre-made veggie boxes can be purchased to feed the animals.

“All proceeds raised during this fundraiser will be used to cover animal care costs, including food, bedding, and veterinary services,” said a representative of the farm to Daily Hive.

Purchase your tickets before they sell out.

When: August 15

Where: 30 Scugog Line 12, Uxbridge, Ontario