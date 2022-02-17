Ontario officially ditches capacity limits at restaurants and bars

Ontario has removed capacity limits on restaurants and bars as the province heads into the next stage of easing measures.

As of Thursday, restaurants, bars, and other food and drink establishments without dance facilities will remove their capacity limits.

The Ontario government had set the next step of reopening for February 21, but according to Premier Doug Ford, the province has exceeded expectations battling the Omicron wave.

“Given how well Ontario has done in the Omicron wave, we are able to fast track our reopening plan,” said Premier Doug Ford.

“This is great news and a sign of just how far we’ve come together in our fight against the virus. While we aren’t out of the woods just yet, we are moving in the right direction.”

As for social gathering limits, they have also increased to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

According to the province, if public health and system indicators continue to improve, they will take additional steps to ease public health measures by March 1.

That would mean lifting proof of vaccination requirements for all settings. However, restaurants and other public settings may opt to continue requiring proof. As for masks, they will still be required.

A timeline for its removal will be shared at a later date.