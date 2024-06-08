SportsBaseballBlue Jays

"Holy f*ck": Blue Jays fans have mixed reaction to Biggio news

Colton Pankiw
Colton Pankiw
|
Jun 8 2024, 5:48 pm
"Holy f*ck": Blue Jays fans have mixed reaction to Biggio news
Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays had some big news yesterday, announcing that they had designated Cavan Biggio for assignment.

Biggio has been part of the Blue Jays organization ever since they selected him in the fifth round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He has since spent the past six seasons with the Blue Jays and became a fan favourite during that time. To no surprise, several fans weren’t thrilled to hear the news.

Despite many being upset, however, there was no denying that Biggio has struggled this season. The 29-year-old utility man was hitting just .200 through 44 games. Several others amongst the fan base felt the right decision was made.

This move was made to make room for prospect Spencer Horwitz, whom Jays fans are very excited to see. That said, some are questioning why Biggio was released rather than another struggling player, Daniel Vogelbach.

This move may have been made as a wake-up call to provide a spark to the Blue Jays. They have struggled through their first 63 games of the season, sitting dead last in the AL East with a 30-33 record.

Colton PankiwColton Pankiw
+ Offside
+ Baseball
+ Blue Jays

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop