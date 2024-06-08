"Holy f*ck": Blue Jays fans have mixed reaction to Biggio news

The Toronto Blue Jays had some big news yesterday, announcing that they had designated Cavan Biggio for assignment.

Biggio has been part of the Blue Jays organization ever since they selected him in the fifth round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He has since spent the past six seasons with the Blue Jays and became a fan favourite during that time. To no surprise, several fans weren’t thrilled to hear the news.

this is mind blowing — Megs 🪩🤠 (@MegzMurr) June 7, 2024

holy fuck — Megs 🪩🤠 (@MegzMurr) June 7, 2024

NOOOO MY FAVOURITE PLAYER 😭 — CFRacing (@CFlashRacing) June 7, 2024

Cavan Biggio????

This team has no idea what its doing.

More like, “Roster Mistakes.” — Gene Valaitis (@genevalaitis) June 7, 2024

The end of an era. Thank you for everything Biggio 🫡 — Spencer 😼 (@SpencerCanadian) June 7, 2024

Despite many being upset, however, there was no denying that Biggio has struggled this season. The 29-year-old utility man was hitting just .200 through 44 games. Several others amongst the fan base felt the right decision was made.

People have to realize…. Cavan is very replaceable. Those kind of players are literally a dime a dozen so to speak. — Tim From The Patch 🇨🇦👍 (@timbosrt4) June 7, 2024

Surprised to see all the uproar here. Dude is 29, with an OPS of .614 (2 HR, .200 AVG for those that like old stats). Seems like a good guy with a versatile glove, but he’s exactly the type of guy that has had 6 years to establish himself in the big leagues and still hasn’t. — Sheldon (@Klootacular) June 7, 2024

I wasn’t expecting this, but good on ya for finally doing something. — RingTalkHQ (@RingTalkHQ) June 8, 2024

Its time for Biggio to move on , he has no future here — النصرى أمين (@ElnasriAmin) June 7, 2024

Cavan Biggio is not a big league player….hasn’t been since his rookie year. — Officer Slater (@snipes2018) June 7, 2024

This move was made to make room for prospect Spencer Horwitz, whom Jays fans are very excited to see. That said, some are questioning why Biggio was released rather than another struggling player, Daniel Vogelbach.

Vogelbach is 10 times not a value add, furious. — Marie Illerbrun (@marieill) June 7, 2024

Why not DFA Vogelbach? Unbelievable 😐 — Rq⚾️💙🎗️☮️ (@Ritq22) June 7, 2024

Vogelbach got pictures on someone? — Fish (@feedthefish79) June 7, 2024

But vogelbach stays??!! The guy that can’t run or play position 🤯🧐 — James MacDonald (@jimmymac6685) June 7, 2024

Really?

This team…sorry THIS MANAGEMENT group has absolutely no clue.

This is no superstar, but on a team with the likes of Vogelbach on it, how does this make any sense. — Brian Jakovina (@bjakovina) June 7, 2024

This move may have been made as a wake-up call to provide a spark to the Blue Jays. They have struggled through their first 63 games of the season, sitting dead last in the AL East with a 30-33 record.