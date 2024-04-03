"I cannot wait": Fans excited for new Blue Jays jersey reveal

Toronto Blue Jays fans are getting excited for some new jerseys the team will be wearing soon.

The club posted on social media platform X today, advertising the reveal and debut of the team’s new City Connect jerseys. It was announced in February that the Blue Jays were going to be involved in the program.

The reveal: 05.30.24

The debut: 05.31.24 This one’s for the City 👀 #TOTHECORE pic.twitter.com/cMIvfwoGz3 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 3, 2024

While fans will have to wait until May 30 to see what the uniforms will look like, the anticipation and hype is already building.

Fans took to social media to express their feelings about these new jerseys.

I CANNOT WAIT — Jonah Hammel (@JonahHammel) April 3, 2024

I need this — joe 🐉 (@raptorsxdemar) April 3, 2024

Ahhhhh take my money $$$$$$ — L (@lizzyallover) April 3, 2024

Can’t waitttttt — Avery (@ave1738) April 3, 2024

I’M SO READY — ‘Rah⭐ (@IAmtheSun420) April 3, 2024

Can someone just leak it, I can’t wait that long — Idris Bechir (@BechirIdris) April 3, 2024

Still so far 😭 — Raphaël Brais (@JaysFan39) April 3, 2024

I’m picturing something to do with the skyline for sure 😀 — Melissa (@mcbluejays81) April 3, 2024

Some other fans hypothesized what colour the jersey might be, with red and black raised as common guesses.

Hopefully it’s something like these absolute beauties 💙 pic.twitter.com/K4UWRVbTZu — Zombiebrain1768 (@zombiebrain1768) April 3, 2024

Please black pic.twitter.com/1KDsHRkZsL — Depressed Jays Enjoyer (@2021BlueJays) April 3, 2024

Red CN Tower hint? — Matthew 🍁 (@TallWierdo) April 3, 2024

The MLB’s City Connect uniforms are known for being innovative and feature unique features. They are made by Fanatics. You can see an example of what they made for the Houston Astros below.

Inspired by Houston's contributions to space travel, the @astros' City Connect uniforms are here 💫 (via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/JhVITb0bpX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 10, 2022

The Blue Jays have a 3-3 record so far this season, having played the Tampa Bay Rays and Astros. The Canadian team will play its home opener on April 8 against the Seattle Mariners.