"I cannot wait": Fans excited for new Blue Jays jersey reveal

Apr 3 2024, 9:35 pm
Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays fans are getting excited for some new jerseys the team will be wearing soon.

The club posted on social media platform X today, advertising the reveal and debut of the team’s new City Connect jerseys. It was announced in February that the Blue Jays were going to be involved in the program.

While fans will have to wait until May 30 to see what the uniforms will look like, the anticipation and hype is already building.

Fans took to social media to express their feelings about these new jerseys.

Some other fans hypothesized what colour the jersey might be, with red and black raised as common guesses.

The MLB’s City Connect uniforms are known for being innovative and feature unique features. They are made by Fanatics. You can see an example of what they made for the Houston Astros below.

The Blue Jays have a 3-3 record so far this season, having played the Tampa Bay Rays and Astros. The Canadian team will play its home opener on April 8 against the Seattle Mariners.

