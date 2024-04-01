Toronto Blue Jays trade away prospect to Twins

The Toronto Blue Jays may have just started their 2024 Major League Baseball regular season campaign, but that hasn’t stopped the front office from being busy.

Today, the Blue Jays made a trade with the Minnesota Twins, sending away 26-year-old second-base prospect Tanner Morris in exchange for cash considerations, as per TSN’s Scott Mitchell.

A fifth-round pick by Toronto in the 2019 draft out of the University of Virginia, Morris never quite climbed up the organizational depth charts, having yet to crack the team’s major league roster.

Interestingly, it’ll get him a shot with the organization that has some recent playoff history with the Jays, with Minnesota knocking Toronto out of the postseason in a two-game sweep in the 2023 Wild Card Series.

In 1,236 career at bats at the minor league level, Morris had hit 20 home runs while picking up 153 RBIS and a batting average of .271 across five minor league seasons in Toronto’s system.

Having played as part of their opening weekend series with the Buffalo Bisons this year, Morris also had stops with Toronto’s minor league affiliates in Vancouver and New Hampshire at the Single-A and Double-A levels.

He’ll likely report to Minnesota’s Triple-A affiliate in the St. Paul Saints.

What’s up next for the Blue Jays?

The Jays went 2-2 in their opening weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays, winning the first and last games of the four-game set. Toronto returns to action on Monday night with an 8:10 ET first pitch against the Houston Astros. Bowden Francis is expected to make his first major league start for Toronto, while Ronel Blanco gets the ball for the Astros.