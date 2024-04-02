Blue Jays launch big menu of new food and drink items at Rogers Centre

The Toronto Blue Jays are officially less than a week away from welcoming fans back to the ballpark.

And while the action on the field should be exciting once the team kicks off their home schedule for the year, any baseball fan knows that part of the fun of experiencing a game in person is checking out the local concession stands.

Long gone are the days of simply selling a hot dog and peanuts — the Rogers Centre is full of all sorts of food and beverage options celebrating Toronto’s rich history and diversity. And while plenty of familiar ballpark favourites are still on the menu, the Blue Jays announced today a set of new food and beverage additions available at the stadium this season.

Here are some highlights of the food menu, and where you can get them:

Hot Maple & Bacon Hot Dog, available at Schneiders Porch in right field (200 level)

Stuffed Jamaican Patties, available at The Stop in centre field (100 level)

Poke Bowl made with fresh sushi-grade fish, available at The Stop

Crush soda floats, available in TD Park Social, right field (500 level)

Loaded Mac & Cheese, available at The Catch, right field (100 level)

Mediterranean Hot Dog, available at Bowls & Wraps stand, section 140

Snow Fries, available at Bowls & Wraps stand, section 140

Chungchun’s rice-flour battered hot dogs, section 210

Tiramisu, section 103

Meanwhile, here are the highlights of the drink menu:

Big Leagues Bourbon Cherry Smash, a flavoured old fashioned.

Long Fly Ball Strawberry Ginger Lemonade, a refreshing vodka-based cocktail

Boys of Summer Prickly Pear Margarita

Bud Light Double Lime

Spring Training Garden Party, a cross between a cucumber mojito and a mule

Frozen Mangonada is a sweet and spicy, mango-flavoured frozen margarita

OK Blue Jays Rum Punch, a rum-based blue lemonade

A full exploration of the Rogers Centre’s food and beverage options can be found on the venue’s website.