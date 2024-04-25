Fan in Leafs-covered Bruins jersey seems to be part of marketing stunt

One particular fan at last night’s Toronto Maple Leafs game stuck out a bit more than the others due to one of the oddest jerseys we’ve seen in some time.

During the national anthems before the Leafs’ first-round matchup against the Boston Bruins, a fan in the crowd was spotted wearing a black-and-yellow Boston jersey covered with a few Leafs logos and a patch on the side.

I want to hurt this guy pic.twitter.com/IVobX6Fr0w — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 24, 2024

While social media and those in attendance were confused by the fan — and exactly who they might have been cheering for, given the mismatched jersey — it actually appears tied to a viral marketing stunt and a campaign taking place outside of the arena.

This might be the WEIRDEST jersey we've seen in Maple Leaf Square… Do you think he's a Leafs or Bruins fan? pic.twitter.com/L7O0kSRGtV — blogTO (@blogTO) April 25, 2024

Scotiabank was hosting a Make It Merch Pop-Up in Maple Leaf Square hosted by MLSE, a free campaign offering up kits that include team patches for the Leafs, Winnipeg Jets, and

the Edmonton Oilers in local markets, as well as a step-by-step how-to guide to help

fans customize the merchandise.

The campaign aims “to make team spirit more accessible to every fan by inviting them to turn any article of clothing into hockey merch – a neat idea to welcome fans of every kind into the game.”

It is unclear if the infamous fan in question was paid to be part of the campaign or merely likes to cause a ruckus.

The kits will be available at Maple Leaf Square during all playoff games during round 1.

Toronto branches offering the kit include:

Harbour Square

King & University

392 Bay Street

1 Main Street, Brampton

Steeles & Markham

Heartland Town Centre

Leafs 2024 first-round playoff schedule

Game 4: Saturday, April 27, Boston at Toronto, 8 pm ET

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, Toronto at Boston, TBD

Game 6: Thursday, May 2, Boston at Toronto, TBD*

Game 7: Saturday, May 4, Toronto at Boston, TBD*

*if necessary