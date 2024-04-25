What's Nylander's injury? We finally seem to have an answer for Leafs star

Through the first three games of their playoff series against the Boston Bruins, the Toronto Maple Leafs have had one glaring absence in their lineup.

As announced prior to last Saturday’s Game 1, star forward William Nylander would be missing the start of the playoffs due to an undisclosed injury. And though he’s been spotted on the ice several times since, Nylander has yet to suit up in the series after playing all 82 regular season games.

Per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, we seem to finally have an answer.

“According to multiple sources, William Nylander’s absence from the Toronto lineup has to do with a migraine so severe that team doctors tested to see if he suffered a concussion,” Friedman wrote in an article today. “One of the reasons for the secrecy around his situation is that an actual diagnosis has been hard to come by, whether it is a migraine, a concussion or something else that could affect that area.”

Friedman added that Nylander told the Leafs about the issue affecting him last Thursday following the team’s final regular-season game, and had switched to a tinted visor prior to the 2022-23 season due to ongoing migraine issues.

Game 4 for Toronto and Boston goes Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena, with puck drop set for 7 pm ET.

Leafs 2024 first-round playoff schedule

Game 4: Saturday, April 27, Boston at Toronto, 8 pm ET

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, Toronto at Boston, TBD

Game 6: Thursday, May 2, Boston at Toronto, TBD*

Game 7: Saturday, May 4, Toronto at Boston, TBD*

*if necessary