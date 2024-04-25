Leafs can't believe the "bullsh*t" Marchand is getting away with

Surprise, surprise, the Toronto Maple Leafs aren’t the biggest fans of Brad Marchand.

On Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena, the Boston Bruins captain scored the game-winning goal while adding an empty netter in a 4-2 victory over Toronto in Game 3 to give his team a 2-1 series lead in the opening round of the 2024 NHL playoffs.

But following the game, it seemed like the Leafs were more focused on a few penalty calls that the game’s referees didn’t award on Marchand, including an incident with Tyler Bertuzzi in the moments before Boston’s first goal of the night.

FREDERIC SCORES AFTER MARCHAND TAKES DOWN BERTUZZI BEHIND THE PLAY 😱 CHAOS IN TORONTO pic.twitter.com/10UtO6BMOj — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 25, 2024

“He gets calls. It’s unbelievable, actually, how it goes. You’ve got to play through that stuff. There’s not another player in the series who gets away with taking out [Tyler] Bertuzzi’s legs the way he does,” Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said postgame. “It’s an art… and he’s elite at it.”

"He gets calls… it's unbelieveable, actually… it's an art, he's elite at it." Sheldon Keefe speaks on Brad Marchand's antics. pic.twitter.com/0HXbnrWOuJ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 25, 2024

Toronto forward Matthew Knies was a little more, well, direct in his thoughts.

“He wants to get under our skin and influence the refs, so I think we’ve just got to be composed and not kind of get into that bullsh*t. Just play hard and make him (less) effective,” Knies said, via The Athletic’s Chris Johnston.

In three games, Marchand has drawn two minor penalties while not being called for one himself. Both the Leafs and Bruins have taken 14 penalties each through the series, which continues on Saturday night with Game 4 in Toronto.

Leafs 2024 first-round playoff schedule

Game 4: Saturday, April 27, Boston at Toronto, 8 pm ET

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, Toronto at Boston, TBD

Game 6: Thursday, May 2, Boston at Toronto, TBD*

Game 7: Saturday, May 4, Toronto at Boston, TBD*

*if necessary