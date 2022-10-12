The fall forecast for Ontario is out, and we are in for some chilly weather

Enjoy the warm autumn air while you can. A new report suggests Ontario could face “cooler than normal” temperatures for the rest of October.

The Weather Network meteorologist Doug Gillham says the recent typhoons and tropical storms are to blame for the shots of colder weather.

“When the coolest ocean water temperatures (compared to normal) are located in the eastern Pacific rather than in the central Pacific Ocean, there is a tendency for the coldest weather to be focused farther eastward, often reaching Ontario and Quebec,” he says in his long-range forecast.

The initial Ontario fall forecast called for warmer-than-normal temperatures; however, Gillham reports TWN did not expect so many interruptions to the “pleasant fall weather.”

The colder weather will linger in Ontario until at least October 20 while western Canada enjoys an unusually dry and warm season, for now, anyway.

Toronto and other parts of Southern Ontario won’t be seeing snow anytime soon, but residents can expect plenty of rain to round out the week.

“A strong southerly flow brings with it the threat of heavy rain across portions of Ontario and Quebec later this week, siphoning up some moisture from the Gulf Stream,” says TWN.