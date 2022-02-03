Looks like Toronto is in for another day of chilly temperatures, based on the extreme cold weather alert (ECWA) issued by the City on Thursday.

Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health issued the alert based on a weather forecast by Environment and Climate Change Canada. Cold weather conditions are expected to last at least 24 hours, but could last longer.

ECWAs are typically issued in anticipation of temperatures of -15°C or lower. An ECWA can also be prompted by wind chill of -20° or colder, among other weather conditions.

The City’s four warming centres will remain open. They are located at the following addresses:

129 Peter Street

5800 Yonge Street

Exhibition Place, Better Living Centre, 195 Princes’ Boulevard

Scarborough Civic Centre, 150 Borough Drive

“Those most at risk of cold-related illness are people experiencing homelessness or those under-housed, those who work outdoors, people with a pre-existing heart condition or respiratory illness, elderly people, infants and young children,” reads the City’s statement.

According to Environment Canada’s forecast, Toronto will see periods of snow pretty much all day long.

