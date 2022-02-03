Looks like Toronto is in for another day of chilly temperatures, based on the extreme cold weather alert (ECWA) issued by the City on Thursday.
ECWAs are typically issued in anticipation of temperatures of -15°C or lower. An ECWA can also be prompted by wind chill of -20° or colder, among other weather conditions.
The City’s four warming centres will remain open. They are located at the following addresses:
- 129 Peter Street
- 5800 Yonge Street
- Exhibition Place, Better Living Centre, 195 Princes’ Boulevard
- Scarborough Civic Centre, 150 Borough Drive
“Those most at risk of cold-related illness are people experiencing homelessness or those under-housed, those who work outdoors, people with a pre-existing heart condition or respiratory illness, elderly people, infants and young children,” reads the City’s statement.
According to Environment Canada’s forecast, Toronto will see periods of snow pretty much all day long.
Check this list of tips to stay cozy and safe and to keep those around you warm during extremely cold weather.