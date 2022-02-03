Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Toronto as more snow expected

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto early on Thursday morning as snow continued to fall in the city.

Although the snow has stopped for now, it is expected to pick back up this afternoon with an additional four to eight centimetres expected by midnight.

Environment Canada is encouraging all drivers in the area to exercise caution as “visibility may be reduced at times due to the moderate snow and local blowing snow, particularly over open areas.”

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” the Toronto advisory reads. “Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.”

Ontario Provincial Police have already warned about dozens of crashes Thursday morning, including one vehicle that spun out on Highway 403 just before the 401.

“Plows and salt is happening through, but there are still going to be areas where you need to pay extra attention,” said OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt. “So wherever you are today, please drive very carefully and understand that the roads may just look wet but they could still be very slippery and slick and if you catch some of the snow or slush on the shoulder, that can pull your vehicle in.”