Mass snow-related TTC closures, detours happening Thursday morning

TTC riders trying to get around the city on Thursday morning were met with widespread closures and detours thanks to the dumping of snow Toronto received overnight.

Although significantly less than was seen during January’s blizzard, the new blanket of snow is affecting dozens of TTC routes. The most significant change has been the complete closure of Line 3, the Scarborough RT. The line will remain closed until further notice, the TTC says, and shuttle buses between Kennedy and McCowan Stations will run in the meantime.

Service alert: Line 3 will remain closed until further notice due to an expected winter storm. Shuttle buses are running between Kennedy and McCowan Stations. Visit https://t.co/JQObTkLkfy for up to date service advisories. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) February 3, 2022

There is currently no service on the 55 Warren Park bus route between Old Dundas Street at Humber Hill and Underwood Avenue at Varsity Road due to weather conditions. And on the westbound 14 Glencairn route, there’s a detour via Avenue Road and Eglinton Avenue West.

Any riders taking a 900 series express bus should expect to make local stops on all buses except the 900 Airport Express and the 927 Highway 27 Express.

A number of bus routes have removed stops from their route due to the snow. Although the TTC has not released a list of which stops are affected, it says that at these stops, “signs will be posted explaining where the closest stop is.”

The affected routes are: