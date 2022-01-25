An extreme cold weather alert remains in place as temperatures in Toronto are expected to drop to -30°C with the windchill.

The City of Toronto issued an extreme cold weather alert on January 14, and it has remained in place since then. Temperatures have been well below 0°C for the last nine days, and there’s no relief forecast anytime soon.

On Tuesday, a high of -7°C is expected, with a windchill of -12°C throughout much of the day. As the sun goes down, temperatures will drop to -22°C with a windchill of -30°C.

Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning on Tuesday. The weather warning said that arctic air settled over the region.

“Extreme cold puts everyone at risk,” the warning said. “Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors and those without proper shelter.”

Things don’t look much warmer for Wednesday as the high for the day is -12°C with a windchill of -30°C in the morning.

Toronto has opened its three warming centres located at:

129 Peter Street

5800 Yonge Street

Exhibition Place, Better Living Centre, 195 Princes’ Boulevard.

On Monday, the City reopened the Scarborough Civic Centre as a warming centre. It was accepting referrals and walk-ins, in addition to taking in unhoused people who had been temporarily staying at Centennial Recreation Centre over the weekend.