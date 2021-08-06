Popular burger joint to open third Toronto location

Burgers are taking over Toronto! A popular burger spot will be opening a brand new location in the city’s Oakwood Village.

Extra Burger has shared a little sneak peek on Instagram of its newest venture and future home. The burger joint will open its third location at 319 Oakwood Avenue.

It will take over the former Montejunto Bar & Grill, which has been closed for quite some time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @extraburgerto

Extra Burger has a simple but mighty menu with four burger options, single, double, fried chicken, or impossible.

Munch on that with a side of crinkle-cut fries, and you got yourself an unforgettable meal.

Can’t wait for the opening date? Extra Burger has two locations at 1265 Dundas Street West and 269 Dunn Avenue.

Extra Burger TO

Address: 319 Oakwood Avenue