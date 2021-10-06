Exhibition Place's new Sky Bridge is officially open (PHOTOS)

The shiny new Sky Bridge at Exhibition Place is officially open, connecting the Beanfield Centre to Hotel X Toronto.

The 36.3-metre, glass-enclosed walkway is the first of its kind at Exhibition Place and will provide an easy year-round connection between the two buildings.

“Today’s opening of the Sky Bridge at Exhibition Place marks a significant milestone as we work towards achieving an exciting vision for the future,” said Exhibition Place President and CEO. “We are enhancing access to Exhibition Place’s historic and landmark buildings, landscapes, and features that provide the foundation for meetings, conventions and exhibitions that bring the people of this city together.”

The bridge, which runs east-west across Newfoundland Road, was designed by NORR Architects and built by EllisDon. The design, while aesthetically pleasing, also serves a few functional purposes. The exterior pattern of multicoloured dots is bird-friendly, meaning the city’s winged residents will be able to see — and avoid — the glass walls. The multicolour film that’s used also decreases solar heat so it won’t get too hot inside the walkway.

“The Sky Bridge is a connection of three projects over more than a decade, and is a significant link between a historic building and a new building in an unobtrusive, light and transparent design,” said Silvio Baldassarra, chair of NORR Architects and Engineers.