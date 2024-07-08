7 former Leafs still looking for homes in free agency

Unlike perhaps any other team in the NHL, playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs is the sort of thing that sticks with a player forever.

While players may go on to play in other markets (and possibly even have more success) away from Toronto, there’s hardly anything like playing in the self-proclaimed centre of the hockey universe.

But while simply being a former Leaf might raise a player’s visibility a little bit, it doesn’t always guarantee employment in the NHL.

With the free agency window in the league now officially open for a week, several former Toronto players are still without a contract for next season.

With apologies to Phil Kessel, who is technically still a free agent (though he didn’t play at all in 2023-24), here are seven ex-Leafs currently still on the market.

Tyson Barrie

Tyson Barrie’s time in Toronto will perhaps be best remembered by the player he was traded into town for. Being traded from Colorado along with Alex Kerfoot, Barrie joined the Leafs for just one season as the centrepiece of the Nazem Kadri trade back in 2019. Kadri ended up winning the Stanley Cup three years later with the Avalanche, while Barrie, who has played for Edmonton and Nashville over the last four seasons, is still searching for his first NHL title.

Matt Martin

While the Leafs might already have their enforcer role filled up by Ryan Reaves, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner would likely appreciate having old friend Matt Martin back around the team. After spending two seasons in Toronto in 2016-17, Martin has been in the New York Islanders organization since 2018-19, having put up four goals and four assists to go along with 43 penalty minutes in 57 games this past season.

James van Riemsdyk

Longtime Toronto fans will remember James van Riemsdyk for his longevity with the franchise, having spanned several distinct eras of Leafs hockey during his six years with the team. A four-time 20-goal scorer during his time with Toronto, the man they call “JVR” got the last laugh this postseason when his Boston Bruins side knocked Toronto out of the playoffs in the first round.

Travis Dermott

One of the players with the biggest smiles in the NHL, Travis Dermott was a fan favourite in Toronto before being shipped off to the Vancouver Canucks back in 2022. He’s now been with three NHL organizations after spending the 2023-24 season playing for the Arizona Coyotes, but is searching for a new team after failing to receive a qualifying offer from the relocated Utah franchise.

Andreas Johnsson

A one-time 20-goal scorer with Toronto, Andreas Johnsson’s NHL career likely hasn’t panned out exactly how he would’ve thought. A 2013 seventh-round pick of the Leafs, Johnsson spent the 2023-24 season playing back at home in Sweden for Skelleftea AIK, having had stints in both New Jersey and San Jose after leaving Toronto.

Michael Hutchinson

The chances of Michael Hutchinson rejoining the Leafs are low, but never impossible, as we’ve seen in the past. The 34-year-old goalie did two tours of duty in Toronto from 2018 through 2022, but played just one game this past season for the Detroit Red Wings while having 32 AHL appearances in Grand Rapids.

Byron Froese

If you look up “journeyman” in the dictionary, you might just find a photo of Froese’s face. He played 58 games with Toronto in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons to begin his NHL career, and has since gone on to four different franchises while mostly playing his time in the AHL. His 20 points in 141 NHL games are nothing to write home about, but at age 33, perhaps he’s still got a few miles left in his legs to continue his pro hockey career.