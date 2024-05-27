SportsBaseballBlue Jays

Everyone is making fun of the Toronto Blue Jays' new uniform design

May 27 2024
The Toronto Blue Jays will officially reveal their much-anticipated City Connect uniforms later this week, but a newly leaked jersey design purported to be the team’s new city-specific threads is creating a furor online.

A since-deleted post on X by artist Kory Parkin depicting what very well could be the new Ciy Connect jersey has been generating quite the discussion, as fans — already impatient with the team’s front office snafus and dismal on-field performance — took out their anger over the new design.

The full uniform leak comes days after a photo of the uniform’s cap leaked on social media, adding imagery of a blue over a black base jersey featuring the CN Tower, the wordmark “Toronto” across the shirt’s chest, and blue and red stripes on the arms.

Fans reacted with some pretty strong opinions about the new jersey.

While some fans voiced support for the new design, the general theme of responses was one of negativity.

The leak comes amid a particularly brutal stretch for the struggling team, and fans who were holding out hope for something positive to latch onto are feeling a bit deflated today.

One commenter slammed the design, saying, “This jersey is what happens when you fill a boardroom with brand marketing MBAs and cover the wall with post-its saying ‘it needs to have CN Tower AND black AND yellow AND future AND retro AND…’ You end up with a mess of half-assed compromises. A camel. This jersey is a camel.”

A generic skyline of rectangles is only made evident by the CN Tower and Rogers Centre, but even the city’s iconic tallest structure looks… off.

The Toronto Blue Jays will debut the new uniform on the field on Friday, May 31, at 7:07 pm, when they kick off a seven-game homestand against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

With files from Adam Laskaris

