A cozy Christmas pop-up is coming to Toronto next week

This Christmas market is coming to Toronto next week, and it’s filled with holiday-themed drinks, delicious food, fun activities and over 40 vendors.
The Cozy Christmas indoor pop-up will kick off on December 14 and run until December 19 at 300 King Street East.
They have a ton of boozy drinks on their lineup like “Naughty n’ Ice,” “The Grinch,” “Santagria,” “Rudolph’s Regret,” and “Jingle Juice.”
View this post on Instagram
Visitors who donate any non-perishable food items can grab a free hot chocolate at the festival. The pop-up also has delicious food on the menu, including a churro spot with a dulce de leche topping.
Besides the food, there will be vendors selling everything from home goods to self-care items, jewellery and more.
The Cozy Christmas indoor pop-up
When: December 14 to 19 from 12 pm to 11 pm
Where: 300 King Street East