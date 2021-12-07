A cozy Christmas pop-up is coming to Toronto next week

This Christmas market is coming to Toronto next week, and it’s filled with holiday-themed drinks, delicious food, fun activities and over 40 vendors.

The Cozy Christmas indoor pop-up will kick off on December 14 and run until December 19 at 300 King Street East.

They have a ton of boozy drinks on their lineup like “Naughty n’ Ice,” “The Grinch,” “Santagria,” “Rudolph’s Regret,” and “Jingle Juice.”

Visitors who donate any non-perishable food items can grab a free hot chocolate at the festival. The pop-up also has delicious food on the menu, including a churro spot with a dulce de leche topping.

Besides the food, there will be vendors selling everything from home goods to self-care items, jewellery and more.

The Cozy Christmas indoor pop-up

When: December 14 to 19 from 12 pm to 11 pm

Where: 300 King Street East