Fuwa Fuwa Pancakes is celebrating its 4th anniversary this weekend and in honour of the milestone, it’ll be offering its Signature Pancake for just $4.

On May 14, Fuwa Fuwa will serve up its popular Japanese souffle pancakes at its five Toronto area locations for the low.

It’ll even toss in a free drink for the first 100 guests to arrive at the 408 Bloor Street West location. Fuwa Fuwa’s flagship store in the Annex Bloor will also have prizes, including a chance to win a full year of free pancakes, photo booths, and freebies from 10 am to 2 pm.

“Fuwa Fuwa is all about spreading happiness through food and we are so thrilled to have been able to bring joy through our signature dishes, drinks, and fluffy pancakes over the past four years — especially when over half of the time was during the pandemic,” said Benson, Business Development Director of Fuwa Fuwa Pancakes.

“We hope to continue to be able to offer a sweet escape to Canadians and are excited to see customers come out to this celebration – our first big event since COVID-19 hit.”

Participating locations include 408 Bloor Street West, 2471 Yonge Street, Square One – City Centre Drive, Vaughan – 9342 Bathurst Street, and Scarborough Town Centre – 300 Borough Drive.