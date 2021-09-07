Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto as conditions are favourable for a potential storm on Tuesday afternoon.

According to EC, the storm could cause wind gusts of up to 100 km/h, large hail up to 2 centimetres in diameter, and heavy rainfall.

If that happens to be the case, large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts could also damage weak buildings and break branches off trees.

“A complex of storms is expected to strengthen on Tuesday afternoon across parts of Michigan, before pushing across Lake Huron and into Ontario late in the afternoon or early evening hours,” said Michael Carter, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

Carter states that the storms are expected to push eastwards and bring the severe storm into the GTA.

If threatening weather approaches, the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends taking cover immediately.