Tory commits to protecting Toronto's $28 billion transit plan if re-elected

As Toronto’s mayoral race heats up, John Tory has doubled down on his commitment to the city’s $28 billion transit plan.

The plan encompasses the Scarborough subway extension, the Ontario Subway Line, and the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension, all of which are currently under construction.

The fully funded plan, which also includes the Yonge North Subway Extension, was created alongside the Government of Ontario and the federal government.

“Under my leadership and in partnership with the other governments, we are getting on with getting transit built — in Scarborough, in Etobicoke, in the downtown, in East York, and in North York,” Tory said in a release.

“One of the big reasons why I’m seeking a third term as mayor is to make sure the once in a lifetime transit expansion gets done, and I know that it will require experienced leadership to keep these projects on track.”

In addition to the aforementioned projects, the incumbent said “priority attention” will be given to building the Eglinton East LRT — for which $1 billion has been allotted — as well as the Waterfront Transit Network Expansion.

Tory underscored his commitment to improving transit in Toronto by highlighting other expansions and investments the City has made during his two terms as mayor, including the creation of the King Street Transit Priority Corridor and the introduction of the RapidTO corridor, a priority bus-only lane on Eglinton East.

Since Tory first took office in 2014, construction has begun on the Crosstown LRT and Finch LRT, and funding has been secured to expand the Bloor-Yonge station.

“Toronto is growing, and a big part of that growth requires continued investments in transit — from the City, from the province and from the Government of Canada,” Tory said.

“This transit plan is a monumental gain for our city and the $28 billion transit expansion is on track, but it has to stay on track. That has been my focus as mayor, and will continue to be my priority if re-elected.”