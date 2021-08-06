New Eglinton Crosstown LRT station is taking shape (VIDEO)

After many long years of construction, the Eglinton Crosstown LRT is finally in the home stretch, and that means the new stations are starting to look like, well, real-life stations.

Metrolinx recently shared a new video of the under-construction Avenue Station, and from the looks of it, it won’t be long before the station is complete.

Located at Avenue Road and Eglinton Avenue West, the new underground station has two entrances being constructed. The main entrance is at the northwest corner of Avenue and Eglinton, and a secondary entrance sits on the northern side of Eglinton between Avenue and Oriole.

The video gives an aerial view of the outside of the station, which still looks like a construction site. But the inside, on the other hand, has really taken shape. Walkways have been clearly laid out, and the platform and escalators look close to completion.





In the middle of the 19-km line, Avenue Station will serve as a turnback destination where trains will change direction.

The Eglinton Crosstown is currently undergoing track testing between Kennedy Station and the Science Centre while construction finishes. The 25-station line is expected to open sometime next year, though an exact date has not yet been announced.