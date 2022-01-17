NewsWeather

Ontario Premier Doug Ford rescues drivers stranded in snow (VIDEO)

|
Jan 17 2022, 6:36 pm
eddykandic95/TikTok

Something you probably didn’t expect to come out of the Ontario snow storm — Premier Doug Ford is going around rescuing drivers stranded in the snow.

A TikTok from Eddy Kandic shows Ford driving him out of the snow-covered roads.

“I’m the taxi driver today, the snow plow, everything else,” the premier says in the video.

@eddykandic95 Doug Ford helped me to get home safe this morning. #preimer #ontario #Canada #Toronto #Snowstorm #Ford #Fyp #Viral ♬ original sound – Eddy Kandic

In the caption of the video, Kandic says that Ford helped him “get home safe this morning.”

The video has made its rounds on social media since being posted earlier this morning.

Another video of the premier doing an interview with CP24 on FaceTime while driving is also making its rounds.

This comes after Environment Canada issued a blizzard warning for Toronto this morning, forecasting “extremely hazardous” conditions.

People are taking to social media to express their disappointment at Ford’s actions:

One Twitter user commended Ford for helping, but said he could do better at Queen’s Park.

Another user wants the premier to prioritize figuring out schooling for unvaccinated kids.

Some tweets condemned Ford for FaceTiming while driving.

Others aren’t sure if they’d welcome Ford rescuing them.

Isabelle DoctoIsabelle Docto
