Eataly is opening a new Toronto location this month

Italian food market, Eataly, will be opening their third Toronto location this month.

Ever since the food market broke ground in Toronto with its Bloor Street location back in 2019, it’s held court as one of the city’s go-to spots for groceries, prepared grab-and-go dishes, or a luxurious sit-down meal.

In late 2023, the chain expanded its reach in the city by opening its second Toronto location at Sherway Mall, which caused similar fanfare — with lines of hungry patrons snaking through the shopping centre on opening day.

Now, people in Toronto are about to get a third option to shop, eat and drink their way through quality Italian goodies, with Eataly’s latest venture into Shops at Don Mills set to open at the end of this month.

The latest location of the global supermarket and restaurant chain is moving into an expansive 10,000-square-foot space, with a dine-in restaurant and cafe alongside pizza, sandwich and baked good counters.

Like its Toronto siblings and other locations worldwide, the Don Mills Eataly will also have a slew of local and Italian offerings, like pasta and bread, cured meats, sweets and more, for your own exploration in home cooking.

Eataly Don Mills will be located at 1090 Don Mills Road and is set to open to the public on May 30.