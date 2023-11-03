People were lined up around the block for opening of new Eataly in Toronto

Italian global supermarket and food hall chain Eataly recently revealed its second location in Toronto, and as expected with any other notable or highly anticipated opening in the city, there was an enormous lineup just to get inside.

Featuring two restaurants, five counters, and a mozzarella lab, the massive 25,000-square-foot store located in Sherway Gardens is the sequel to the chain’s flagship location at the corner of Bay and Bloor Streets.

In a TikTok uploaded on Thursday, a massive stream of shoppers can be seen pooling outside of the brand-new market, with the lineup completely taking over the southeast corridor of the mall.

Aside from a plethora of dining and counter options, the supermarket offers a wide selection of housemade Italian and Canadian productions, including over 100 types of extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar, and more than 200 types of artisanal pasta di Gragnano.

While some folks expressed that customers waiting in line could probably make the trip to the chain’s downtown location and back in less time, others shared excitement about the new marketplace in Sherway Gardens.

In promotion of the store’s opening, the first 100 customers in line were also promised an Eataly tote bag filled with surprise favourites from the store, which definitely amped up both excitement and attendance.

While you can expect the store to stay busy for the next few weeks, the chain has plans to increase its presence across the GTA, with a third location already on the horizon in 2024 at CF Shops at Don Mills.