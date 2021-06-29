This Toronto patio is giving away free pizza to celebrate its reopening

East of Brunswick Pub and Kitchen will be reopening its outdoor patio with a brand new menu this week and they’re celebrating with free pizza.

On June 30, the pub will open its doors at 4 pm with a menu solely focused on handcrafted pizzas, cocktails, and treats like banana splits.

They’ll be hosting a Patio Launch Party on July 3, and the first 40 guests to stop by will get a free pizza of their choice.

They have nine different pizzas to choose from, from a classic Margherita pie to their Ring of Fire, made with chorizo, pepperoni, Calabrian chili, banana peppers, mozzarella, and a Cholula hot sauce base.

They also have two white sauce pizza options for vegetarian options.

For the full look of their new menu, click here.

They’re open seven days a week from 4 pm to 2 am. Make sure to get there on time for your free pizza!

East of Brunswick Kitchen and Pub

When: July 3 at 4 pm

Where: 720 Spadina Avenue