Jollibee is giving out free Peach Mango pies to celebrate new ordering app

For the next two weeks, Jollibee is giving away free Peach Mango pies to celebrate the launch of its new app.

Customers and fans of the fast-food franchise can now order their meals through the new Jollibee ordering app for delivery and in-store pickup.

In honour of the joyous occasion, anyone who orders through the app will get a free Peach Mango pie.

“Our customers are always asking for more ways to order their favourite Jollibee items, so allowing them to connect directly with us through our own app was an obvious solution,” said Maribeth Dela Cruz, President of Jollibee Group North America, Philippine Brands.

“The new platform will help us engage with our customers through a centralized hub for transactions where they will be able to track, customize and order their favourite Jollibee meals like our famous Chickenjoy (Jolly Crispy Chicken in Canada) all from the comfort of home.”

In the past year, Jollibee has opened several locations in the Toronto area, one being at 6464 Yonge Street, inside the Centerpoint Mall, on March 6.

Customers must enter the code “JoyOnline” at checkout. Orders can also be placed online at JollibeeCanada.com, and those with an account are also eligible to use the code to receive a free Peach Mango Pie.

The promotion will run until July 12.

The app is available for download via Google Play or the App Store.