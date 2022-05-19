Election season: Early voting has officially kicked off in Ontario

If you’ve heard enough from the candidates and are ready to cast your vote in the Ontario election, you’re in luck; early voting has officially begun.

The official Election Day falls on June 2, but there are several ways for voters to cast their ballot before then. If you want to vote early, you have until May 28.

Advance polls are open from 10 am to 8 pm. To vote at an advance polling station, you’ll have to find the locations in your electoral district. If you haven’t received a voter card with this information, you can check online.

In addition to advance polls, you can also cast your ballot early at a returning office. Every electoral district has a returning office that reopens once the writ is dropped. You can find out where yours is, and its hours of operation, by looking up your electoral district.

Another way to vote in advance of June 2 election day is voting by mail! To vote by mail you must apply online, and Elections Ontario must receive your voting by mail kit by no later than 6 pm on June 2. The deadline to apply for voting by mail is May 27. If you apply to vote by mail, you will be unable to vote in person, so make sure you’re committed to the mail!

Not registered to vote yet? Register and update your voter information on the Elections Ontario website.