Soaring 52-storey tower planned for the corner of Dundas and Church

A new 52-storey tower will soon be looming over the corner of Dundas Street East and Church Street in downtown Toronto.

Developer CentreCourt is behind the project, which will redevelop the southwest corner of the Dundas and Church intersection with a sky-scraping condo tower, bringing a total of 679 residential units to the area.

Renderings for the building show a tall, rectangular tower covered in a white, asymmetric, tile-like facade that surrounds the many windows. The tower will sit atop a podium base that will house a number of retail spaces.

Inside the residential part, there will be a mix of unit sizes, ranging from studios to two-bedroom-plus-dens.

As to be expected with a large-scale condo building in downtown, there will be amenities galore. A grand total of 18,000 sq ft inside the new tower will be dedicated to amenities, including outdoor terraces, BBQ areas, co-working space, game room, and lounge. The planned fitness studio, though, may just be the most interesting part, with a CrossFit studio and Peloton lounge in the works.

Sales for the building have not yet opened up, but CentreCourt’s website advertises the building as coming soon.