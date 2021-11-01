Here's what Toronto's massive Cloverdale Mall redevelopment will look like

The owners of Toronto’s Cloverdale Mall are gearing up for a massive redevelopment that would bring millions of square feet of new space to the property.

Located at 250 The East Mall in Etobicoke, the almost 70-year-old mall is set to be replaced with eight soaring towers containing 270,000 sq ft of retail space and more than 4,000 residential units.

QuadReal Property Group first revealed their plans to redevelop the 30-acre mall site last year and have been undergoing community consultations and feedback ever since. The most recent plans show the towers reaching up to 40 storeys in height.

And as if eight buildings didn’t seem like enough of an undertaking, the developer is simultaneously planning a two-building development on the adjacent 2 East Mall Crescent property. Those buildings would reach eight storeys and 32 storeys in height, adding an additional 511 residential units and 2,300 sq ft of retail space.

The design for both projects is very pedestrian-focused, with the parking moving underground to give more room to walk around and eight acres of green space. There will also be 2,000 sq ft of unspecified community space.

Cloverdale Mall itself would need to be demolished to make way for the new development, as would the existing Beer Store and gas station at the East Mall Crescent property.

QuadReal is still awaiting approval from the City on both of these proposed developments, but they would transform the area entirely if approved.