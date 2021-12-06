TransportationUrbanized

Major Mississauga road closed for several days after water main break

Laura Hanrahan
Dec 6 2021, 8:41 pm
Major Mississauga road closed for several days after water main break
A stretch of a major Mississauga road is entirely closed down as emergency crews work to repair a water main break.

Drivers planning to cruise down Erin Mills Parkway on Monday will have to find an alternate route as repairs are ongoing along the roadway between Dundas Street West and Fowler Drive.

According to Peel Public Works, the repairs may last until Thursday, estimating as of 2 pm on Monday that they could take another 48 to 72 hours.

The Mississauga road has been closed for three days already. The shutdown began on the evening of December 3 when a water main near the intersection of Erin Mills Parkway, Sheridan Park Drive, and Lincoln Green Way broke.

Peel Public Works previously recommended that southbound drivers take Dundas Street West westbound to Winston Churchill Boulevard southbound to access the QEW, and that northbound truck traffic use North Sheridan Way westbound or South Sheridan Way westbound to get to Winston Churchill Boulevard.

