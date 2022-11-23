Drake-owned OVO teases upcoming collab with the Leafs

Drake appears to be putting his stamp on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Most Toronto sports fans would know one of the city’s most famous sons for his role with the Toronto Raptors, being an official ambassador, courtside staple, meme god, and general fan of the 2019 NBA champions.

Sometimes, he’s even alleged to have given insights to Raptors president Masai Ujiri as to who he wants on the roster.

But as of next week, his first official collab with an NHL team appears to be dropping.

In a series of Instagram stories posted on Tuesday, the Drake-owned October’s Very Own brand (also commonly known as OVO) teased a collab with the Leafs, with a linked date of Monday, November 28.

OVO also shared a number of celebrities wearing Leafs jerseys over the years, featuring a post of Mike Myers, Jim Carrey, and Snoop Dogg.

It’s not Leaf’s first foray into the merchandise game with a Canadian music icon.

Last season, the team introduced a Justin-Bieber-affiliated collaboration with his drew house brand, featuring the NHL’s first-ever reversible jersey worn throughout the year.

Due to its popularity, the team actually brought the Bieber-inspired jersey back this year for a series of games.

OVO has yet to unveil any further details.

It’s not quite clear exactly what the collaboration will entail, but one thing is certain: there’s probably some black and gold Leafs merchandise on the way sometime soon.