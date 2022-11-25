Drake-owned OVO drops official collab with Maple Leafs (PHOTOS)

The Drake-owned October’s Very Own (OVO) collaboration with the Toronto Maple Leafs has been released, and a couple of the team’s legends were front and centre for the OVO drop.

The collab was originally teased earlier this week in a series of Instagram stories.

Drake, one of Toronto’s most famous sons, is an official ambassador of the NBA’s Toronto Raptors as a courtside staple, but his brand has expanded to include the NHL’s Maple Leafs with the OVO release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by October’s Very Own (@welcomeovo)

“October’s Very Own (OVO®) has partnered with the National Hockey League (NHL) on an ongoing brand partnership celebrating the Icons of Hockey,” OVO wrote in an Instagram post.

“As one of the longest standing hockey franchises, the Toronto Maple Leafs have been an integral part of Canada’s sports heritage since 1917.”

Forward Doug Gilmour and goaltender Curtis Joseph were used as models for the new OVO line, each sporting the new line in a series of promo shots highlighting the new wears.

Gilmour, from Kingston, Ontario, had 452 points (131 goals, 321 assists) in 393 games over parts of seven seasons with the Maple Leafs. Joseph, a product of Keswick, Ontario, posted a 138-97-28 record with a 2.49 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in 270 games over parts of five seasons in Toronto.

Drake isn’t the first celebrity in recent memory to partner with the Maple Leafs on some gear.

Last season, the team introduced a Justin-Bieber-affiliated collaboration with his drew house brand, featuring the NHL’s first-ever reversible jersey worn throughout the year. Due to its popularity, the team brought the Bieber-inspired jersey back this year for a series of games.