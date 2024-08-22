DOVA: Pasta and pizza joint in Toronto has permanently closed

A Sicilian and Mediterranean restaurant in Toronto has permanently closed its doors following four years in business.

DOVA, formerly located at 229 Carlton Street, is owned by Chef Roberto Marotta and Jacqueline Nicosia and pays homage to Sicily’s culinary traditions with inspiration from other regions in the Mediterranean basin.

Marotta hails from Milazzo, a port town on the northeast coast of Sicily.

On the menu, you’d find lots of handmade artisanal pasta, pizzas, fresh-caught fish, ethically sourced meats, and Italian desserts.

Marotta and Nicosia officially announced the closure of the restaurant on Thursday morning, writing that they decided to embark on a new path while continuing to serve up Sicilian cuisine at their sister restaurant, ARDO (located at 243 King Street E).

Despite the couple’s existing establishments in the St. Lawrence area, many customers took to the comments section of the announcement post to mourn the loss of DOVA.

“Wow I’m so sad to hear this. You’ve been a wonderful part of our neighbourhood and you will be missed,” one customer wrote.

Earlier this year, the duo opened up their new cocktail bar concept, Bar ARDO, located at 169 King Street E. The bar’s menu boasts small plates for cocktail hour, larger shareable dishes, as well as a late-night menu.