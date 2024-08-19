World-famous Greek restaurant opening first Toronto location

One of the world’s top Greek restaurants is coming to Toronto, and it looks like the doors could be opening pretty soon.

Founded in Montreal in 1979, Estiatorio Milos has spent the past 45 years ascending to global notoriety. It is celebrated the world over for its simply elegant approach to high-quality Greek cuisine.

Now, with locations in Athens, Dubai, London, Las Vegas, Los Cabos, Miami, Singapore and three in New York joining the original Montreal location, Toronto-based diners have been chomping at the bit for years, waiting for our chance to try the distinguished restaurant.

That day might just be coming sooner rather than later because signage has gone up at the site of Estiatorio Milos’ first-ever Toronto location — and they’re hiring.

While the restaurant was initially rumoured to be taking over the old Momofuku space at the Shangri-La Hotel, that space has since been filled by another globally renowned restaurant, Chinese fine dining spot Mott 32.

Instead, Estiatorio Milos has established roots at various locations in the Financial District, putting up signage at 330 Bay.

While the restaurant is still closely guarding the official opening date, the web page for its new Toronto location promises that the grand opening is “coming soon,” and the job listings on their LinkedIn page seem to suggest the same.

At the time of publication, the only remaining job listing for the Toronto location is a Sommelier. With an ostensibly nearly full staff team and location secured, Toronto’s own Estiatorio Milos location might just be right on the horizon.

In the meantime, the restaurant urges eager foodies to sign up for their email alerts to keep updated on the latest with Estiatorio Milos.