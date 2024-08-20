Last week, upscale Toronto grocer Pusateri’s announced that it was initiating bankruptcy proceedings and gearing up to close almost all of its locations.

The brand will consolidate its operations into its original location on Avenue Road near Lawrence.

Affected stores include the already shuttered Pusateri’s Bayview Village and Yorkville, the under construction location on Collage Street, as well as Pusateri’s Kitchen and Pusateri’s Financing.

The supermarket’s Eaton Centre operations inside Saks Food Hall will remain open in a limited capacity as a food service-only operation.

Signs of the brand’s financial challenges emerged earlier this year after the closure of its long-standing Yorkville location as well as the closure of its Bayview Village store last week.

On Sunday, co-owner Ida Pusateri posted a bittersweet message to customers and vendors of the high-end supermarket, writing that the brand was taking a “necessary step” to ensure its long-term success and sustainability.

Despite being disappointed to see “years of work come to an end,” Pusateri wrote that she was deeply grateful for the kind words and support from loyal customers and vendors.

The emotional message ended with Pusateri noting that it’s “business as usual” at the supermarket’s original location.

The comments section under the post was immediately flooded with encouraging words from loyal patrons.

“Change happens. Your wonderful store will continue to be a blessing to all your loyal clients,” one person wrote under the heartbreaking post.

“A bittersweet decision but I’m sure you will emerge even stronger,” another customer said.

It is unclear at this time how employees outside of Pusateri’s original location will be affected.