Ford more years: Doug Ford's PC Party wins majority in Ontario election

Zoe Demarco
Zoe Demarco
|
Jun 3 2022, 1:31 am
Ford more years: Doug Ford's PC Party wins majority in Ontario election
Premier of Ontario Photography/Flickr

Ford. More. Years.

Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative Party has won the majority in the Ontario provincial election, CTV News and CP24 has projected.

The incumbent Ford overtook NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca, and Mike Schreiner’s Green Party.

Running under the slogan of “Get It Done,” Ford maintained a consistent lead in the polls throughout the campaign.

The win marks Ford’s second term as Premier of Ontario.

The NDP is projected to form the official opposition.

The PC Party did not release an official platform, although Ford promised significant funding for schools, health care, and transit before the legislature was dissolved in May.

Ten-year commitments include $14 million in capital grants to build and renovate schools, $40 billion to increase hospital capacity, and $25.1 billion for roadway infrastructure, including to build Highway 413. The party’s 2022 budget wasn’t passed before the election.

