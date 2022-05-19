NewsPolitics

Only 6% of Ontario hospital workers want to re-elect Doug Ford: Union

Brooke Taylor
|
May 19 2022, 6:03 pm
Premier Doug Ford (Premier of Ontario Photography/Flickr)

A survey conducted by a union representing 17,000 hospital workers in Ontario shows that the vast majority don’t support Doug Ford.

SEIU Healthcare released the results of a survey that indicates hospital workers aren’t happy with the Progressive Conservative leader’s time in government. A press release by the union said that Ford and the Ontario Hospital Association are undermining frontline staff.

“He’s abandoned the very people he called heroes in favour of a for-profit privatization agenda for the next four years,” SEIU Healthcare President Sharleen Stewart tweeted about Ford.

The survey asked respondents how they would vote in the upcoming election, and a whopping 85% said they would vote for a new leader. Just 6% of respondents said they would vote to re-elect Ford. Another 9% said they either couldn’t vote or would not vote in the upcoming election, according to a press release.

“Doug Ford isn’t making a bad system better. He’s making a bad system bigger,” Stewart tweeted.

The survey found that half of the hospital workers represented by the union would leave their jobs if a contract stuck to Bill 124. The bill would limit public sector wage increase to 1% annually. This bill would impact many public sector workers, not just those in healthcare.

