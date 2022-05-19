Only 6% of Ontario hospital workers want to re-elect Doug Ford: Union

A survey conducted by a union representing 17,000 hospital workers in Ontario shows that the vast majority don’t support Doug Ford.

SEIU Healthcare released the results of a survey that indicates hospital workers aren’t happy with the Progressive Conservative leader’s time in government. A press release by the union said that Ford and the Ontario Hospital Association are undermining frontline staff.

“He’s abandoned the very people he called heroes in favour of a for-profit privatization agenda for the next four years,” SEIU Healthcare President Sharleen Stewart tweeted about Ford.

✂️PINK SLIP✂️#Healthcare jobs are becoming so unbearably difficult that frontline workers feel @fordnation might as well just send them the pink slips now. He’s abandoned the very people he called heroes in favour of a for-profit privatization agenda for the next 4 years. pic.twitter.com/9aMMrEnmt0 — Sharleen Stewart (@SharleenStewart) May 16, 2022

The survey asked respondents how they would vote in the upcoming election, and a whopping 85% said they would vote for a new leader. Just 6% of respondents said they would vote to re-elect Ford. Another 9% said they either couldn’t vote or would not vote in the upcoming election, according to a press release.

“Doug Ford isn’t making a bad system better. He’s making a bad system bigger,” Stewart tweeted.

Another AMAZING week of meeting with our members in every corner of Ontario, who have had enough and are ready to vote for politicians who will respect them, protect them, and YES, pay them what they deserve. #SEIUVotes #RespectUsProtectUsPayUs pic.twitter.com/3jKiaDVQnJ — SEIU Healthcare (@SEIUHealthCan) May 13, 2022

The survey found that half of the hospital workers represented by the union would leave their jobs if a contract stuck to Bill 124. The bill would limit public sector wage increase to 1% annually. This bill would impact many public sector workers, not just those in healthcare.