Doug Ford went snowmobiling while Ottawa braced for a second weekend of protests

Feb 11 2022, 5:33 pm
Premier Doug Ford was called out for spending yet another weekend in Muskoka while Ottawa residents faced down the “Freedom Convoy.”

Pictures of a snow suit-clad Doug Ford surfaced on Facebook over the weekend as he opted to go snowmobiling and wait for two weeks of protests to pass before taking action.

The news broke during a press conference on Friday when Ford declared a state of emergency due to the convoy. CTV News reporter Colin D’Mello called on Ford to address the photos that showed up on social media.

“I was at the cottage,” Ford said. “I went out on my snowmobile.”

He added that he’s been taking calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Ford emphasized that Ontario is taking “decisive action” against the convoy at the press conference.

While some Ontarians were concerned with the optics of Ford’s brief weekend break, others have been critical that it has taken Ford two weeks to take any substantive action against the group.

On Thursday, Ontario courts froze funding raised for the convoy through GiveSendGo, a Christian crowdfunding website.

Ford declared a state of emergency on Friday, allowing police additional powers and resources to clear the convoy. Ford said that the convoy was an “illegal occupation” and that Ottawa was under “siege.”

It was not immediately clear if his Saturday snowmobiling had any impact on his day-to-day work as premier.

