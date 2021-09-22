Premier Doug Ford to give update on COVID-19 vaccine passports

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will provide an update about COVID-19 vaccine certificates Wednesday morning as the new rules take effect across the province.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones when he makes his remarks from Queen’s Park at 11:30 am.

Ontario’s vaccine passport rules began Wednesday, meaning people must now show their immunization receipt along with photo ID to participate in many indoor recreational activities.

Proof of vaccination is mandatory for eating at restaurants, going to the cinema, and working out at a gym.

The goals of the vaccine certificate system are to encourage immunization, allow businesses to stay open through the fall, and make customers more comfortable knowing other patrons are vaccinated.

Ontario’s Conservative government has prorogued the legislature until the result of the federal election is decided, so provincial politicians are not legislating any new laws or rules right now.